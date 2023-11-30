Audemars Piguet Launches Collab with Travis Scott in Latest Culture Play

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The brand known for $50,000 Royal Oak watches transformed itself into a megabrand with more than $2.2 billion in annual sales by taking control of its distribution and forging culturally relevant partnerships. Outgoing CEO François-Henry Bennahmias breaks down the strategy.
Strong demand for the Swiss luxury watch brand’s pricey timepieces has put sales on track to hit fresh highs.
The world’s second-biggest independent watch brand has named a veteran perfume and consumer-goods executive to lead its next chapter.
Farfetch’s chief executive José Neves is reportedly conferring with top shareholders, including Richemont and Alibaba, and JP Morgan about delisting the company, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday. A take-private deal could happen imminently as Farfetch’s stock remains under pressure, according to the report. The e-tailer’s share price has plummeted more than 80 percent since its 2018 IPO.
At The Business of Fashion’s VOICES 2023 gathering, Chanel’s global CEO Leena Nair outlined to BoF founder Imran Amed the vision she’s crafted during her first two years leading the iconic brand.
Across its 53-year history, international art fair Art Basel has been quick to innovate, catering to a rapidly developing art market and its customers. Today, it is utilising its expertise to help fashion and luxury do the same.
Almost 50 years since the creation of the ‘Wrap Dress,’ von Fürstenberg reflects on the highs and lows of her eponymous brand.