Audemars Piguet Names Ilaria Resta as New CEO

On Saturday, Dior landed in a rainy Mexico City to stage its latest destination show at Colegio San Ildefonso, a former Jesuit seminary turned canvas for Mexico’s great 20th-century muralists.
The film festival has become an increasingly important launchpad for luxury brands such as Versace, which will reveal a collection co-designed by Dua Lipa on Tuesday. Plus, what else to watch for this week.
The social-media savvy designer is leaving the ready-to-wear brand after a single season.
Shares fell 6 percent after deteriorating sales in the Americas overshadowed a resurgence in Chinese demand. The British megabrand is in the midst of a transformation under CEO Jonathan Akeroyd and designer Daniel Lee.