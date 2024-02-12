How Carolina Herrera Got Succession Right

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Norma Kamali is teaching an AI system to replicate her design style — “downloading my brain,” she calls it — so when the day comes that she steps back from her company, her creative legacy will carry on.
Two landmark bills taking aim at the industry’s environmental and social impact — the New York Fashion Act and the Fashion Workers Act — are back on the US state’s legislative agenda.
Diana Pearl is News and Features Editor at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s marketing and media coverage.
Ties run deep between the Della Valle family that controls Tod’s and L Catterton backer LVMH. The delisting could allow Tod’s to invest heavily in promoting its brands while cleaning up distribution away from the scrutiny of public markets.
Fourth-quarter sales at the leather goods powerhouse rose by 18 percent, defying the wider slowdown in luxury demand.
The skiwear brand staged a small IPO on Thursday to fund its growth plans, after struggling to line up investors in the private market.
For years, the French luxury brand has been seeking a prime location along Manhattan’s storied Fifth Avenue.