Catherine Holstein, Willy Chavarria Among 2023 CFDA Fashion Award Winners

The Council of Fashion Designers of America honoured Khaite’s Catherine Holstein as womenswear designer of the year for the second year in the row at its annual awards.

Beyond Holstein, winners included Willy Chavarria for menswear designer of the year; The Row’s Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for accessories designer of the year and Rachel Scott, founder of Diotima and a runner up for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, for emerging designer.

Held at the American Museum of Natural History, the awards were hosted by Anne Hathaway. The Oscar-winning actress was a last-minute replacement for Sarah Jessica Parker, who stepped aside as host due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The ceremony also included a Hype Williams-directed short film tribute to 50 years of hip hop, and honorary awards for designer Vera Wang, fashion executive Domenico De Sole, designer Maria Cornejo and tennis superstar Serena Williams, who became the first athlete to receive the CFDA’s Fashion Icon award.

See the full list of winners below:

American Womenswear Designer of the Year: Catherine Holstein

American Menswear Designer of the Year: Willy Chavarria

American Accessories Designer of the Year: Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen

Shop with Google American Emerging Designer of the Year: Diotima

Board of Directors Tribute: Vera Wang

Founder’s Award in honour of Eleanor Lambert: Domenico De Sole

The Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award: Maria Cornejo

The Media Award in honour of Eugenia Sheppard: Alina Cho

The Environmental Sustainability Award: Mara Hoffman

International Designer of the Year: Jonathan Anderson for J.W. Anderson and Loewe

Innovation Award Presented by Amazon Fashion: Goop and Gwyneth Paltrow

Fashion Icon: Serena Williams