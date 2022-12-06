Pierpaolo Piccioli, Grace Wales Bonner, Bella Hadid and Burberry Among 2022 Fashion Award Winners

LONDON — It was an evening of celebrations and tributes at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Monday night, as the British Fashion Council’s annual fashion awards attracted a star-studded crowd of designers, models, actors and other industry insiders to celebrate the names that shaped the global fashion industry in 2022.

The ceremony, hosted by British-Jamaican actress Jodie Turner-Smith, honoured both industry stalwarts and newcomers, also paying tribute to those the industry lost this year — including André Leon Talley, Thierry Mugler, Hanae Mori, William Klein and Queen Elizabeth II.

Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli took home the revered Designer of the Year award on the back of his Spring 2022 couture collection, which won raves not only for its beauty, but authentic inclusivity, by showcasing carefully constructed pieces for a wide range of body types. (Balenciaga designer Demna had been pegged to win, but the blowup over his recent advertising campaign — which featured children holding teddy bears that were wearing bondage costumes — helped to secure Piccioli’s victory.) Bella Hadid took home Model of the Year and Grace Wales Bonner, recently profiled by critic Robin Givhan in the Washington Post, was honoured with the award for Independent British Brand.

British talent shone through in many other categories: Katie Grand was awarded the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator; Dazed Media co-founder Jefferson Hack took home the Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation; Burberry was presented with the Fashion Award for Metaverse World and Gaming Experience.

Guests including actors Tilda Swinton and Florence Pugh, British rapper Stormzy and model Naomi Campbell were among the attendees mingling over cocktails and bopping along to performances from Shygirl and Jessie Ware.

Halfway through the ceremony, the BFC paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with a fashion show full of looks from British designers, ranging from young talents Nensi Dojaka and Harris Reed to established names including Erdem, Stella McCartney, Alexander McQueen and Vivienne Westwood; models paraded around the venue as a video montage of the late Queen played in the background.

Other awardees included Patagonia’s Yvon Chouinard, who was presented with the Outstanding Achievement Award after transferring ownership of his company to ensure all profits are directed to fight climate change; and emerging designer S.S. Daley, who took home the BFC Foundation Award.

See the full list of winners below:

Designer of the Year: Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino

BFC Foundation Award: S.S.Daley

Independent British Brand: Wales Bonner

Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation: Jefferson Hack

Leaders of Change, Creativity: Alessandro Michele, Daniel Roseberry, Harris Reed, Ibrahim Kamara, Raf Simons

Leaders of Change, Environment: Bethany Williams, Connor Ives, Gabriela Hearst, Marine Serre, Priya Ahluwalia

Leaders of Change, People: Aurora James, Harry Lambert, Julie Pelipas, Sinéad Burke, Rafael Pavarotti

Model of the Year Award: Bella Hadid

Outstanding Achievement Award: Yvon Chouinard

Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator: Katie Grand

Fashion Award for Metaverse World and Gaming Experience: Burberry