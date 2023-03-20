Fashion’s Future at Auction Houses

The Business of Fashion
Pricey watches like Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet are flying off the shelves while customers leave their cheaper counterparts behind.
As top luxury labels raise prices and tighten distribution, designer bags are garnering higher prices at resale, with some styles from coveted brands retaining a significant portion of their retail value long after purchase.
The auction coincided with the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan brand.
With the UK no longer offering tax breaks to international shoppers, customers are instead flocking to Paris and Milan.
At European luxury’s first major outing in the fast-growing Indian market, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri will showcase the focus on feminist values and global craftsmanship that have helped power growth for Dior, BoF can exclusively reveal.
Sunday’s show should partially reverse a steep slide in awards show ratings, and give luxury brands a big platform. That, plus what else to watch for this week.
The Milanese group, which also owns Miu Miu and Church’s, leveraged a partnership between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons to generate record sales. A Thursday presentation gave investors a first peek at Prada’s future plans under new leadership.