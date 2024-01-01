‘Fashion Can Change Africa’: The Pioneering Designers Chasing a World of Opportunity

The Business of Fashion
The United Nations agency specialising in international cooperation through education, arts, sciences and culture released a report at the launch of Lagos Fashion Week in Nigeria.
The potential of the African continent as both a manufacturing hub and consumer market is still largely untapped. BoF shares key insights from sector specialists on the driving forces behind the evolution of Africa’s fashion industry and identifies what opportunities exist for local and international businesses.
With global demand in flux, brands ramped up their presence at concert tours, Formula One races, tennis championships and more. New creative directors debuted at Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Burberry and Tom Ford.
Though Chinese consumers can now travel to Europe, investors shouldn’t expect them to rush over to stock up on luxury goods.
While cash-strapped e-tailers Farfetch and Matches narrowly avoided collapse this week, both inking sales to new owners, online luxury’s way forward remains unclear.
A new label named for the Italian sportswear innovator will be launched as a spin-off of outerwear firm C.P. Company in January.