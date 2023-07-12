default-output-block.skip-main
BoF LIVE | How E-Commerce and SMEs Are Transforming Africa’s Fashion Industries

Please join us on Wednesday, July 19 at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT for #BoFLIVE as BoF’s head of content strategy, Robin Mellery-Pratt is joined by two of the authors of the report, Samuel Mensah, founder of Ananse, and Chioma Nwagboso of the Mastercard foundation, along with her colleague Mercy Mutua, head of access to Finance at the Mastercard Foundation, to discover how entrepreneurship, access to finance and technology as well as the potential of the AfCFTA trade agreement are transforming business opportunities in Africa.
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL

19th July at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT

Featuring Samuel Mensah, chief executive of Ananse Africa, Chioma Nwagboso, programme lead, Creatives, Mastercard Foundation and Mercy Mutua, head of access to Finance at the Mastercard Foundation in conversation with BoF’s head of content strategy Robin Mellery-Pratt.

This #BoFLIVE is in partnership with Ananse.

