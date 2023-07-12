BoF LIVE | How E-Commerce and SMEs Are Transforming Africa’s Fashion Industries

The Business of Fashion
This week’s round-up of fashion business news from global markets also features Japanese apparel major Sanyo Shokai, Dubai’s lab-grown diamond sector and Mexico’s beauty services start-up Glitzi.
Also in this week’s Worldview, De Beers strikes a deal with Botswana over rough diamond production and Lotte Duty Free opens a Korean fashion pavilion in Japan.
Industry leaders are divided on whether Galeries Lafayette’s expansion into India will spur other luxury department stores to enter the rapidly growing market.
From female bikers decked out in pink to dreamy desert tableaux, a new exhibition replaces two centuries of western influence with Africans’ own liberated visions.