How Inflation Changed Fashion

Britain’s cost of living crisis continues to escalate. Yet a number of brands still see ample opportunity in the market. Why?
The e-commerce giant’s rivals are planning their own sales events, while Shein and Temu are luring consumers with the promise of year-round discounts. That, plus what else to watch for in the week ahead.
Rumours of a public listing have swirled around the e-commerce giant for years, but geopolitical tensions, a volatile stock market and scrutiny from US lawmakers keep postponing the event. Recent reports indicate an end is in sight, however.
The private equity firm L Catterton is considering strategic options for Birkenstock including an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.