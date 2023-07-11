default-output-block.skip-main
Report: Revolution Beauty CEO Holt Would Quit as Part of Boohoo Peace Deal

Revolution Beauty.
Revolution Beauty. (Shutterstock)
By

UK-based Revolution Beauty’s Chief Executive Officer Bob Holt would quit the beauty products retailer if there is a settlement with top shareholder Boohoo over board changes, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

Boohoo had in late June urged the company to call for a general meeting to remove executives including Holt, CFO Elizabeth Lake and Chairman Derek Zissman from the board, a day after they were all re-appointed.

It was unclear whether Holt would resign immediately or step down when a successor was appointed, the Sky News report said.

Both the companies declined to comment. Holt did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move comes a day after Revolution Beauty said it could reach a settlement with online retailer Boohoo “in the coming days,” ahead of a general meeting on August 7.

Reporting by Eva Mathews; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee

Learn more:

Revolution Beauty Says It Could Settle With Shareholder Boohoo in Coming Days

UK-based Revolution Beauty said on Monday it could reach a settlement with top shareholder Boohoo over board changes in the coming days, after the beauty products retailer said it will hold a general meeting on Aug. 7.


