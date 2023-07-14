Burberry’s US Sales Fall As Aspirational Demand Weakens

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
In an interview with BoF the day of his first major speech to investors, Burberry’s new CEO Jonathan Akeroyd outlined his plan for growing the British house into a £5 billion megabrand with designer Daniel Lee.
At an event organised by prime minister Rishi Sunak’s government, Gerry Murphy criticised the 2020 decision to end the UK’s tax-free shopping program and called Bexit a ‘drag on growth.’
Luxury tycoon is in advanced discussions to buy a majority stake in Creative Artists Agency, according to people familiar with the matter, potentially adding another international trophy asset to the portfolio of a French billionaire.
The brand said its debt settlement is being financed by existing investors.
Omega’s sales have recovered and surpassed pre-Covid levels, CEO Raynald Aeschlimann said. But aggressive price hikes, step-and-repeat marketing and an authenticity scandal could challenge the Swatch-owned brand’s ascent.
Luca Solca examines Prada Group CEO Andrea Guerra’s push to double retail space productivity at its flagship brand.