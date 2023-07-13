Mielle Organics Becomes WNBA’s First Textured Hair Care Partner

Mielle Organics is set to begin a groundbreaking partnership with the WNBA as the elite US women’s basketball league’s first textured hair care partner, the brand said in a statement Thursday.

The brand — founded by Monique Rodriguez and acquired by Procter & Gamble in January — is set to launch the new partnership on Saturday at the WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas.

Throughout the partnership, Mielle Organics will host activations at key events, and the brand will develop a marketing campaign which will be publicised by the league’s media partners as well as on the WNBA social media channels.

Mielle is the second beauty brand to team up with the WNBA; Glossier inked a partnership with the league in October 2020.

This deal is the latest of a growing number of beauty partnerships with sports organisations and athletes in recent months.

In April, Mielle Organics signed breakout college basketball star Angel Reese as its latest ambassador. Meanwhile, Shai Eisenman’s New York-based skincare brand Bubble has tapped athletes such as University of Texas runner-content creator Sam Hurley and NFL player Justin Jefferson, to help launch new product lines and reach untapped beauty consumers.

Learn more:

Why Athletes Are Beauty’s Real MVPs

Gen-Z sports stars like Angel Reese and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have become unlikely ambassadors for cosmetics brands, connecting them to underserved communities. Some are even bypassing partnerships to launch beauty ventures of their own.