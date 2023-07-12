Chanel-Backed Traceability Company Raises $57 Million

The Business of Fashion
This week, US lawmakers ratcheted up pressure on some of the industry’s biggest names as the relationship with Beijing and Washington continues to deteriorate.
The idea of being able to trace the cotton in a garment to its geographic source with a simple test is seductive, and possible in theory. But making it a reality requires overcoming some big challenges.
Traceability systems powered by tracking software and Big Data will help brands reach far into their supply chains to understand the entire lifecycle of their products.
The Zara owner outlined plans to expand resale and increase its use of next generation and recycled materials, part of efforts to meet an updated target to halve emissions by 2030.
Last week, Allbirds unveiled what it labels ‘the world’s first zero-carbon shoe.’ It’s a bold claim that puts the brand on the frontlines of one of fashion’s most fraught sustainability debates.
Millions of trees are felled to make viscose rayon, but two new eco-friendly options are being produced at a commercial scale.
Clothes contain BPA, PFAS and other dangerous substances – but we still know little about their cumulative impact.