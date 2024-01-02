How to Build a Luxury Outerwear Business

The Business of Fashion
The lines between functionality and style will continue to blur as consumers continue to embrace ”gorpcore” and competition increases among technical outdoor wear players, according to The State of Fashion 2024.
Under new ownership, luxury skiwear brand Perfect Moment transitioned its focus from extreme sports to fashion-conscious mountain-goers. Now, it’s betting a tie-up with an A-list couple and growing its menswear and surf verticals will fuel a post-pandemic surge.
The Italian ski-wear brand’s large-scale events are a good example of how it’s able to play in the same league as brands with significantly larger budgets, argues Luca Solca.
After three-years at the French luxury label, the designer is recommitting to her own label. In an interview with BoF, the designer revealed ambitions for building her 8-year-old namesake brand into the slow-and-steady, sustainable fashion brand of the future.
Global interest in African-made goods has grown in recent years but designers on the continent continue to face production challenges.
With global demand in flux, brands ramped up their presence at concert tours, Formula One races, tennis championships and more. New creative directors debuted at Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Burberry and Tom Ford.
Though Chinese consumers can now travel to Europe, investors shouldn’t expect them to rush over to stock up on luxury goods.