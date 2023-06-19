How Logo-Free Luxury Is Reshaping the Fashion Market

The Business of Fashion
LVMH named Satoshi Kuwata’s Setchu as the winner of its 2023 Prize for Young Designers Wednesday.
The French house showcased its new Tweed-inspired high jewellery collection in London this week. CEO Frédéric Grangie sees the ‘booming’ category as a key opportunity to elevate the Chanel brand.
Lately, the game of attracting very important clients, or VICs, has kicked into high gear, as brands are acutely aware that wealthy shoppers are hungry for both luxury products and elaborate experiences post-Covid.
The Paris men’s week show is expected to play a major role in LVMH’s plan to turn its biggest label into a “cultural brand.” That, plus what else to watch for this week.
Established luxury brands, emerging designers and buzzy technical players alike mixed relaxed suiting with sportswear at the influential Pitti Uomo trade show.
Sales at the VF Corp.-owned brand have slipped, a sign that there may be a limit to how much its pioneering drops and collabs model can scale. But don’t count the streetwear giant out yet.
Discussions on the Olympics deal, being negotiated by Antoine, revolve around promotions focused on LVMH as a group, its two biggest fashion labels — the Louis Vuitton and Dior brands — as well as champagne.