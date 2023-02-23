The Simple Math Behind Moncler’s Genius Spectacles

The Business of Fashion
The outerwear giant’s London Fashion Week outing will also showcase new collaborations with Adidas, Alicia Keys and Pharrell Williams in a bid to broaden the initiative’s reach.
Ahead of its first investor day in four years, the Italian outerwear giant’s chairman and CEO lays out a strategy for the future of Moncler Genius, Stone Island, M&A and more.
In our latest in-depth report, BoF examines how the Italian brand’s limited-edition monthly drops became one of the most compelling new models for luxury.
CEO Michael Kliger said the company would increase its focus on cultivating a top-end clientele as demand from aspirational consumers softens.
La DoubleJ, the Milan-based lifestyle brand best known for its exuberant, joyful prints and cheeky sense of humour, has named Maureen Chiquet its new chairwoman as it looks to ramp up global growth.
The store will reportedly house beauty and fragrance, further cementing the area as a hotspot for luxury.
The former Bottega Veneta designer’s first collection is London Fashion Week’s hottest ticket. Ahead of the show, BoF breaks down what’s at stake for the British megabrand.