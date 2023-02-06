Moncler ‘Genius’ to Collaborate with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, Mercedes-Benz

The Business of Fashion
In our latest in-depth report, BoF examines how the Italian brand’s limited-edition monthly drops became one of the most compelling new models for luxury.
Ahead of its first investor day in four years, the Italian outerwear giant’s chairman and CEO lays out a strategy for the future of Moncler Genius, Stone Island, M&A and more.
New York’s schedule is short on surprises as brands play it safe in an uncertain economy. Plus, what else to watch for this week.
This week, Ssense said it laid off 138 workers, and MatchesFashion received a $73 million cash injection from its shareholder. From more niche players to giants like Farfetch, the pressure remains high for luxury e-tailers.
The Spanish designer helped define the 1960s’ Space Age aesthetic.
Former Estée Lauder executive Raffaella Cornaggia has been named CEO of the unit, which will develop beauty for the French group’s brands, including Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen.