Inside Lacoste’s New Fashion Chapter

After sales hit €2.5 billion last year, the French heritage label known for its crocodile-logoed polos is looking to its new ‘Lacoste Arena’ retail concept to help power its next chapter of growth.
The French sportswear label, which has not staged a runway show since 2021, is shifting to a ‘collaborative studio model.’
As creative director Felipe Oliveira Baptista continues to morph the classic polo, 85 years on, Lacoste has managed to keep itself in the conversation.
Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.
The Big Four watchmaker will slow or even suspend production increases as new leader Ilaria Resta works to ‘solidify the company.’
The interior designer and fashion tastemaker found fame as an octogenarian.
After a year of industry-beating growth, CEO Remo Ruffini is leaning into promoting core lines like the Grenoble mountain sports range and bread-and-butter puffer jackets.
With $27 million in sales in 2023, led by its strong performance in the US, Invisible Collection’s co-founder Isabelle Dubern-Mallevays shares how the luxury interiors platform is catering to this consumer cohort through its bespoke service and activations with cultural value.