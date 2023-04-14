Lanvin Creative Director Exits Amid Brand Restructure

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The Shanghai-based company has been busily seeking a turnaround at its portfolio of brands including Lanvin, Wolford, and Sergio Rossi ahead of a planned New York IPO. Amid market turmoil, can the group still achieve a bumper exit?
Chief Executive Jean-Philippe Hecquet and Creative Director Bruno Sialelli update BoF exclusively on their turnaround efforts, with new metrics that reveal a return to growth.
As the Chinese-owned luxury group raises fresh funds to fuel a turnaround, it’s contending with a cooling luxury market and a playing field dominated by much larger rivals.
Jerry Lorenzo, the founder of Fear of God, looks to his own life to design subtle garments that allow customers a taste of luxury.
Protestors taking the streets against the French government’s plan to raise the retirement age briefly entered LVMH’s headquarters Thursday, calling for companies and the rich to contribute more to finance pensions.
The trailblazing fashion designer who helped define London youth culture in the late 1950s and 1960s died peacefully at her home in Surrey, her family said in a statement.
The pre-game arena entrance is now a big business as more basketball players craft their personal brands, with the likes of Burberry, Thom Browne and Marni angling to dress athletes.