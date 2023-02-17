Lanvin Group Reports 38 Percent Revenue Increase in 2022

The Business of Fashion
Reactions were mixed to the brand's move to appoint a non-designer as men's creative director. But cultural strategies that stretch beyond fashion may be increasingly pivotal for brands at Vuitton's scale.
Powerful shifts in media-technology are rewriting the playbook for building a fashion brand in 2023, argues Thom Bettridge.
Revenues jumped 23 percent in the fourth quarter, contributing to a 'very strong' 2022, said executive chairman Axel Dumas.
The New-York born, London-based designer made upcycled clothes hot enough for Rihanna and Dua Lipa. Now he’s trying to balance environmental values with building a brand.