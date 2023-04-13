Mary Quant Dies Aged 93

The Business of Fashion
Protestors taking the streets against the French government’s plan to raise the retirement age briefly entered LVMH’s headquarters Thursday, calling for companies and the rich to contribute more to finance pensions.
The pre-game arena entrance is now a big business as more basketball players craft their personal brands, with the likes of Burberry, Thom Browne and Marni angling to dress athletes.
The luxury conglomerate’s first-quarter results will offer crucial insights into China’s recovery, the health of the US luxury market and more. That, plus what else to watch for in the week ahead.
Ermenegildo Zegna Group is currently seeing double-digit growth in stores after hitting €1.5 billion in sales last year. With a slowdown expected for luxury brands, chairman Gildo Zegna tells BoF the recently rebranded menswear giant is well-positioned to outperform.