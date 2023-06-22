Shayne Oliver Exits Design Duties at Hood By Air, Forms New ‘Corporation’

The Business of Fashion
Shayne Oliver speaks to BoF about the rise and fall of Hood By Air, how the American fashion system thwarts creativity and his plans to relaunch his brand.
Hood By Air is back with business partner Edison Chen and a strategy that’s more focused on streetwear and direct-to-consumer distribution.
Shayne Oliver’s Hood by Air has unleashed one of the most compelling new looks in fashion. But the aesthetic — not Oliver’s alone — is the result of an alliance of image-savvy collaborators.
With a unique aesthetic vocabulary, an influential stockist base and incipient production in Asia, luxury streetwear label Hood By Air is poised for growth. BoF spoke to designer Shayne Oliver about the cult brand he’s taking to the next level.
The company’s board has appointed administrators to wind down the business.
The long lines of customers outside Chanel and Louis Vuitton stores on Hong Kong’s Canton Road are finally back, and the city’s biggest mall operator is trying to get them to spend like before.
Rising interest in understated, classic style offers a glimmer of hope for smaller heritage houses offering everything from English knits to French shoes to Italian tailoring. Can big brands from LVMH and Kering adapt?
The Paris men’s week show is expected to play a major role in LVMH’s plan to turn its biggest label into a “cultural brand.” That, plus what else to watch for this week.