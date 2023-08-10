Tapestry Is Acquiring Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo in $8.5 Billion Deal

The Business of Fashion
Joshua Schulman’s surprise exit from the Michael Kors and Versace owner puts pressure on John Idol in his quest to build an LVMH competitor.
Whether or not a deal goes through, LVMH’s $14.5 billion Tiffany takeover bid is another sign that the giants that dominate the luxury sector are becoming more powerful. Why is this happening? What risks do they face? And what can smaller players do to compete?
In the race to build America's first-ever luxury conglomerate, Michael Kors Holdings, now renamed Capri Holdings, has acquired the world-famous Italian fashion house. But does it have what it takes to turn Versace's price tag into profit?
The owner of Coach is nearing a deal to buy Michael Kors and Versace owner Capri Holdings, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.
Luxury brands are betting on store upgrades, tax-free shopping and VIC strategies to drive sales in China, writes Pierre Mallevays.
Auberge Resorts Collection CMO Mike Minchin shares how an evolution of experience-driven travel and turn-key service are bolstering success in the hospitality sector — and how fashion can stand to benefit.
Higher-end fashion labels have become more prolific on the short-form video app in 2023. BoF unpacks how brands are growing buzz on TikTok.