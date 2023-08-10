default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Tapestry Is Acquiring Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo in $8.5 Billion Deal

The parent company of Coach is taking control of the brands, owned by Capri Holdings, adding heft to its portfolio in a bid to better compete with Europe’s luxury heavyweights.
Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2023.
Coach parent Tapestry is acquiring Michael Kors and Versace owner Capri. (Spotlight/Launchmetrics.com)
By

Coach parent Tapestry is buying Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings in an $8.5 billion deal to better compete with Europe’s luxury fashion giants.

The deal will bring new heft to New York-based Tapestry’s portfolio, adding Capri’s Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo labels to the US group’s existing Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands.

For years America’s fashion groups have lagged European “big luxury” heavyweights like LVMH and Kering, which enjoy considerable scale advantages in everything from retail and marketing to the war for talent, and have continued to grow their portfolios. Last month, French group Kering said it was buying a 30 percent stake in Valentino. In 2021, LVMH acquired Tiffany in a $16 billion deal.

US fashion players have tried to bulk up. In 2017, Tapestry, then known as Coach Inc, bought Kate Spade for $2.4 billion. Later that year, Capri, then known as Michael Kors, bought Jimmy Choo for $1.2 billion. The following year later, Capri bought Versace for $2.2 billion.

But America’s fashion groups remain small compared to their European rivals. Tapestry has a market capitalisation of about $10 billion. Capri is worth about $4 billion. By comparison, Kering is valued at about $72 billion, while sector leader LVMH, which owns 75 brands, has a market cap of $456 billion.

Stay tuned to BoF for updates on this developing story.

Further Reading

What’s Really Going On at Capri

Joshua Schulman’s surprise exit from the Michael Kors and Versace owner puts pressure on John Idol in his quest to build an LVMH competitor.

How ‘Big Luxury’ Stays on Top

Whether or not a deal goes through, LVMH’s $14.5 billion Tiffany takeover bid is another sign that the giants that dominate the luxury sector are becoming more powerful. Why is this happening? What risks do they face? And what can smaller players do to compete?

Game On: Michael Kors Acquires Versace for $2.1 Billion

In the race to build America's first-ever luxury conglomerate, Michael Kors Holdings, now renamed Capri Holdings, has acquired the world-famous Italian fashion house. But does it have what it takes to turn Versace's price tag into profit?

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

How Luxury Finally Cracked TikTok

Higher-end fashion labels have become more prolific on the short-form video app in 2023. BoF unpacks how brands are growing buzz on TikTok.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Recruit top-tier talent easily with single job postings
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Recruit top-tier talent easily with single job postings