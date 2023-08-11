Tapestry and Capri’s $8.5 Billion Mega-Merger, Explained

It’s a new chapter in American retail.

Tapestry, Inc., the parent company of handbag brands Coach and Kate Spade, has acquired Capri Holdings, the group behind Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo and Versace, in an $8.5 billion transaction — a deal of a rarely seen magnitude in the industry’s recent history.

Together, the six brands, which also include shoe label Stuart Weitzman under Tapestry, will generate just over $12 billion in annual revenue, vaulting the combined company ahead of American fashion giants such as Ralph Lauren or Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger owner PVH Corp.

The question now is whether Tapestry has the scale, and the right brands, to compete on the same scale as European luxury heavyweights Kering and LVMH. With Versace in its portfolio, Tapestry has an authentic luxury line, along with the globally known, if more accessibly priced Coach and Michael Kors. But its would-be rivals are far larger — Kering’s six fashion brands reported $22 billion in revenue last year, LVMH’s 14 fashion and leather goods labels $42 billion — and both companies are far more profitable.

Success won’t hinge on Coach handbags going toe-to-toe with Gucci or Dior for wealthy shoppers’ attention. But Tapestry will need to keep up momentum at its flagship brand, where savvy marketing and higher prices have recently boosted sales. Most crucially, the company must quickly develop a strategy to boost the fortunes of Capri’s brands. Both Versace and Michael Kors are mid-turnaround, and it’s unclear whether current efforts to address the two brands’ problems will pay off.

Tapestry believes it can plug Capri’s brands into its customer data platform, which uses artificial intelligence to forecast demand, allocate inventory and personalise customer outreach. That could help Michael Kors break out of a long period of stagnant sales.

“This is a compelling financial opportunity first, but it also is an excellent strategic fit for our business,” Joanne Crevoiserat, chief executive at Tapestry, said in an interview with CNBC Thursday morning. “We can leverage this powerful platform we’ve built in our direct-to-consumer model to accelerate growth in those [Capri] brands.”

Tapestry shares fell 16 percent Thursday, reflecting apprehension about Capri’s price tag, the biggest for a fashion acquisition since LVMH’s nearly $16 billion deal for Tiffany in 2021.

“Yes, there is logic here, but Tapestry is inheriting a problem child with Michael Kors, and they’re going to have to sort that out,” said Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData. “Plus, they paid a premium for it.”

Still, the coming together of two American giants creates a powerful new force in the fashion landscape, and opens up opportunities for other domestic brands to join and grow under the conglomerate. Their mutual niche in the accessible luxury space allows the entity to dominate a unique segment of the luxury market, one that isn’t in direct competition with the traditional luxury giants in Europe.

“There is always strength in numbers,” said retail consultant Robert Burke. “When you look at American designers as a whole, they’ve enormously lagged behind their European counterparts … This deal is an opportunity for them to carve out their own position in the luxury market.”

Why Is Tapestry Buying Capri?

Both Tapestry and Capri have long-held ambitions of adopting the conglomerate model in which multiple brands are fostered under the same centralised organisation. It’s a structure that has allowed Europe’s most storied luxury brands to maintain their dominance in the global market. Their key brands, Coach and Michael Kors, are also direct competitors in the accessible luxury handbag space. In many department stores, they occupy adjacent shelves on the accessories floor.

The American rivals made meaningful strides in developing their respective portfolios in the 2010s, but struggled to digest those purchases in recent years. The last high-profile deal was Michael Kors’ $2 billion acquisition of Versace in 2018. As part of that transaction, the company rebranded to Capri Holdings, signalling its appetite for future deals. But in the years since, Capri has struggled to sustain growth for its primary sales driver, Michael Kors, which make up 69 percent of total revenue. In the 12 months ending April 1, Michael Kors posted a revenue of $5.61 billion, down from $5.65 billion in the previous year. Versace’s revenue rose just 1.7 percent, to $1.1 billion.

Michael Kors has struggled with a lack of freshness in its products, according to Jess Ramirez, senior research analyst at Jane Hali Associates, a retail research firm, as well as its reliance on department stores that routinely discount its bags. Versace is facing the end of the luxury boom that boosted sales across the sector for years.

Tapestry has had more success in the accessible luxury market. Its marquee brand, Coach, has successfully hiked prices in recent years without driving customers away. By eliminating unprofitable wholesale accounts and investing in marketing, Coach has continued to see sales growth even as consumer spending softened overall.

For many observers, the merger of Tapestry and Capri came out of left field. But by joining forces, they are able to realise a mutual goal much faster than if they could alone, analysts say.

“There are definitely synergies,” said Ramirez. “At Tapestry, there’s the strength of Coach and its turnaround, and all of the learnings from that can be applied to Kors.”

What Will the Combined Entity Look Like?

Tapestry expects the deal to close in 2024. In the short-term, very little is likely to change within individual brands. In the investor presentation about the acquisition, Tapestry executives highlighted the coming together of more than 33,000 employees across the groups (they also said they anticipate cost savings of $200 million as the group integrates over the next three years.

The most meaningful integration will be that of backend operations like logistics, legal, human resources, real estate, wholesale distribution and infrastructure for digital marketing, according to Saunders.

“All of those central functions will be merged, and they’ve earmarked quite a bit of cost savings,” he said. “But I think they’ll leave brands intact. You have to leave brands enough space to breathe and develop, though there might be some shakeup at Michael Kors.”

This is very much the model used by LVMH and Kering, where brands have creative autonomy to stay differentiated while benefiting from shared operational services.

Tapestry already has a great foundation of operational excellence, according to Cowen analyst Oliver Chen, pointing to the internal customer data platform it had recently built.

“CDPs are complicated and expensive to build, but it’s been working at Tapestry,” said Chen. “It’s really helped them with personalising customer contact, price optimisation and inventory management, and everything from engagement, fulfilment, order tracking, returns, AB testing and analytics reporting.”

“Having this elite system will be very helpful in improving Michael Kors,” he added.

Of course, the deal cannot close without regulatory approval. Chen said that will depend on how federal regulators choose to define the market in which Tapestry and Capri operate.

“These brands, as I said, are complementary,” said Crevoiserat in the CNBC interview. “We’re gaining access to parts of the market where we haven’t had access, the higher-end luxury parts of the market … They’re distinctive in the market with distinctive customer segments.”

How Will a Bigger Tapestry Stack Up Against European Rivals?

As the face of American luxury, brands like Coach and Ralph Lauren are often compared to European heritage labels like Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Hermès. But it’s a misleading comparison.

Some of the most popular Coach bags cost around $300 (Kors bags run even lower, with some products under $100), whereas a new Gucci will cost upwards of 10 times that. And it’s evident in their operating margins: the higher the price, the bigger the profit. Hermès, whose most famous Birken bag exceeds $10,000 at retail, has an operating margin of 43 percent. That’s compared to 16 percent for Tapestry and Capri.

While Versace and Jimmy Choo are closer to that tier of high luxury, Tapestry and Capri are not in direct competition with the LVMHs of the world, either separate or together, according to Burke. In fact, their lower prices may be an advantage in a market where traditional luxury brands have hiked up their prices so significantly in recent years.

“The real opportunity is playing into that aspirational and accessible luxury customer who has been left to the side when you think about how strong Coach and Kate Spade were back in the day,” Burke said.

It’s also an opportunity for Tapestry to redefine American fashion, which has suffered in the past decade without the support of a large umbrella company that can invest in promising independent designers.

Kors and Coach have routinely shown at New York Fashion Week even as many other big brands have been absent in recent seasons. Their visibility on the front lines of fashion, as well as Tapestry’s new mix of both accessible and high-end luxury brands, makes it well-placed to tap some local talent. There’s plenty of precedent, including Peter Do’s soon-to-debut turn at Fast Retailing’s Helmut Lang.

“There is some great talent out there,” Burke said. “The fact that Thom Browne was acquired by Zegna for half a billion dollars tells you there is plenty of home-grown talent.”

Disclosure: LVMH is part of a group of investors who, together, hold a minority interest in The Business of Fashion. All investors have signed shareholders’ documentation guaranteeing BoF’s complete editorial independence.