Tapestry and Capri’s $8.5 Billion Mega-Merger, Explained

The parent company of Coach is taking control of the brands, owned by Capri Holdings, to add heft to its portfolio and better compete with Europe’s luxury heavyweights.
Consumers are getting pickier about where they shop as inflation and a cooling economy take their toll. Some of the biggest names in fashion and beauty no longer make the cut.
The US luxury group that owns Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman is focused on customer-centric tactics and products to grow in turbulent times, says the CEO in an interview for The State of Fashion 2023.
The owner of Coach is nearing a deal to buy Michael Kors and Versace owner Capri Holdings, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.
Luxury brands are betting on store upgrades, tax-free shopping and VIC strategies to drive sales in China, writes Pierre Mallevays.
Auberge Resorts Collection CMO Mike Minchin shares how an evolution of experience-driven travel and turn-key service are bolstering success in the hospitality sector — and how fashion can stand to benefit.