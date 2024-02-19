The Row’s Margaux: A Birkin in the Making?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Shown amongst the galvanised steel and cast iron of Isamu Noguchi sculptures, these were sumptuous, stunning clothes.
How Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen built the most successful American fashion brand of their generation.
The label is an extravagance only a privileged few can enjoy, and yet there is something paradoxically economical about Ashley and Mary Kate Olsen’s approach.
Joan Kennedy is Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers beauty and marketing.
Both labels are trying to reignite sales and push upmarket, but convincing consumers won’t be easy. Runway shows this week will be another chance to make their case. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming days.
Mytheresa may not be leaps above its struggling online luxury peers, but its sales and profit growth are still modest. The company is betting that appealing to top spending clients will keep it from suffering the same fate as its competitors.
Founder and creative director Catherine Holstein has learned firsthand that with great success comes even greater scrutiny. At her downtown Manhattan office, she opened up about what drives her designs, what’s next for the buzzy label and why she’ll never leave New York.
Away from the glare of quarterly reporting, the Della Valle family and L Catterton can take more radical action to revive the Tod’s brand.