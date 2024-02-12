Op-Ed | Tod’s Investors Should Push for Higher Price in L Catterton Buyout

The Business of Fashion
Ties run deep between the Della Valle family that controls Tod’s and L Catterton backer LVMH. The delisting could allow Tod’s to invest heavily in promoting its brands while cleaning up distribution away from the scrutiny of public markets.
Shares rose to €42.7 each by 08:35 GMT, just below the €43 per share offered by the investment firm backed by France’s LVMH.
The brand's chairman made good on a pledge to buy shares after disappointing first-half results earlier this month, a regulatory filing showed.
Choosing who comes next is the important decision a designer can make. And at the New York-based brand, the appointment of creative director Wes Gordon has led to a rise in sales as the “ladies who lunch” aesthetic returns to the cultural conversation. Gordon and president Emilie Rubinfeld sat down with BoF to discuss how the brand pulled off the transition.
Fourth-quarter sales at the leather goods powerhouse rose by 18 percent, defying the wider slowdown in luxury demand.
The skiwear brand staged a small IPO on Thursday to fund its growth plans, after struggling to line up investors in the private market.