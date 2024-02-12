Tod’s Rises 17% On L Catterton Bid to Help Owner’s Delisting Plan

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Away from the glare of quarterly reporting, the Della Valle family and L Catterton can take more radical action to revive the Tod’s brand.
Choosing who comes next is the important decision a designer can make. And at the New York-based brand, the appointment of creative director Wes Gordon has led to a rise in sales as the “ladies who lunch” aesthetic returns to the cultural conversation. Gordon and president Emilie Rubinfeld sat down with BoF to discuss how the brand pulled off the transition.
Ties run deep between the Della Valle family that controls Tod’s and L Catterton backer LVMH. The delisting could allow Tod’s to invest heavily in promoting its brands while cleaning up distribution away from the scrutiny of public markets.
Fourth-quarter sales at the leather goods powerhouse rose by 18 percent, defying the wider slowdown in luxury demand.