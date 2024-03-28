What Happens to Fashion After It’s Sold at Auction

The Business of Fashion
The designer and CFDA chairman will front the auction house’s January sale of American paintings, furniture, ceramics and other objects, including a fashion selection in partnership with the CFDA, meant to hammer home the idea of American fashion as art, said Browne.
A collection of rare Gucci handbags failed to fetch expected prices, a sign that robust demand for high-end purses is softening
Traditional auction houses like Christie’s, Sotheby’s and Philips — known for selling Warhols, Picassos and antiques — are using Birkins and Jordans to cultivate their next generation of collectors.
The duo behind Skims are taking a minority stake in the luxury cashmere label, with an eye on scaling the cult brand.
Serre, who grew sales by 20 percent in 2023, has been named Pitti Uomo’s next guest designer. She’s using the opportunity to show her men’s collection for the first time.
Hermès’ elusive sales strategy is at the centre of a new legal challenge for the French luxury giant. BoF breaks down the practices under scrutiny and what the suit could mean for the fashion industry at large.
A sharp drop in the label’s Asia-Pacific sales is the latest sign that Chinese luxury demand is cooling.