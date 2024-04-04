Western Wear Was Already Big. Then Beyoncé Released Cowboy Carter.

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
From Coachella to Paramount’s hit TV show Yellowstone, the Western look has become ubiquitous in mainstream culture. The trend, stakeholders say, was driven by the pandemic and shifting political views.
Sheena Butler-Young is Senior Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers workplace, talent and issues surrounding diversity and inclusion.
With her new knitwear-centric label, Amiya, the influencer wants to create something with appeal beyond her “Song of Style” moniker — and that avoids the fate that has befallen so many brands led by internet personalities.
The fashion communications company is buying The Sunshine Company, a consultancy and creative agency based in London and Los Angeles.
Calvin Klein’s recent viral campaigns have galvanised consumers but are slower in driving the business forward amid parent company PVH’s ongoing turnaround strategy.
BoF and Ekimetrics brought together CMOs, CBOs and leaders from the New York fashion industry to discuss the shift from performance to brand marketing. Executives from Gucci, Givenchy, Versace, Estée Lauder, Victoria Beckham Beauty, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus Group, Ganni, Artizia, Anine Bing and Vestiaire Collective shared their insights.