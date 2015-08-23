Do You Really Want to Start a Fashion Business?

The Business of Fashion
Imran Amed is the Founder, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of The Business of Fashion. Based in London, he shapes BoF’s overall editorial strategy and is the host of The BoF Podcast.
Brands selling synthetic stones should make their provenance clear in marketing, according to the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority.
The two-weekend music festival kicks off on Friday amid questions about whether it’s losing its cachet with music lovers – and its status as one of fashion’s top marketing opportunities.
The blockbuster album, whose cover features the pop star in a red, white, and blue Rodeo-inspired outfit, could be another watershed moment for the red-hot trend.
With her new knitwear-centric label, Amiya, the influencer wants to create something with appeal beyond her “Song of Style” moniker — and that avoids the fate that has befallen so many brands led by internet personalities.