Is This Alo Yoga’s Moment?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
After over a decade in business, the brand will now only be known as “Simkhai” in an effort to appeal to international audiences
The brand’s latest celebrity stunt serves as another example of how it is wielding star power beyond its famous founder.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion professionals in marketing this month, to help you decode fashion’s marketing landscape.
Youssef Marquis, a key PR executive and celebrity wrangler from Givenchy and Louis Vuitton, is launching his namesake communications consultancy,