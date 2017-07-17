Models, the New Power Publishers

The Business of Fashion
In her first ever business interview, Kate Moss speaks exclusively to Imran Amed about the future of ‘Brand Kate’ and why now is the time to launch her own talent agency.
Casting director James Scully and others lifted the lid on a system that hires girls when they are little more than children and then disposes of them when they hit puberty in a power game where models are pawns.
New apps like Swipecast connect models eager to maximise their income with clients who want a cheaper and easier alternative to traditional agencies. But will they really change the game?
A new docuseries on Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista promises a long-overdue deep dive into a fabulous chapter of fashion history that wasn’t always what it seemed.
Air Afrique, a Black-owned, Paris-based collective founded by creatives Lamine Diaoune, Djiby Kebe and Jeremy Konko, will launch a new print magazine during Paris Fashion Week on June 23.
Dash Hudson chief marketing officer Kate Kenner Archibald joined BoF’s Alice Gividen to discuss the channels that matter, key strategic approaches and the metrics to measure for fashion and beauty SMEs today.
Enninful will transition to a new global advisory role, while ‘having the freedom to take on broader creative projects,’ he said in a memo to staff.