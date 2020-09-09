default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

American Eagle Posts Smaller Than Expected Loss as Loungewear Demand Surges

The US-based retailer's total revenue fell 15 percent to $883.5 million in the three months ended August 1, beating expectations of $847.8 million.
American Eagle store | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

NEW YORK, United States —American Eagle Outfitters Inc. reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday, as people working from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic shopped online for comfortable athleisure and lounge apparel from its Aerie label.

The company debuted a new Aerie activewear line in July featuring soft athletic apparel, helping online sales more than double in the second quarter at the brand.

Total revenue fell 15 percent to $883.5 million in the three months ended August 1, but beat expectations of $847.8 million.

Net loss attributable to the company was $13.8 million, or 8 cents per share, compared with a profit of $64.98 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported a loss of 3 cents per share, smaller than analysts' average estimate of a loss of 16 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company recorded $14.6 million in impairment, restructuring and Covid-19 related charges in the latest quarter.

By Aditi Sebastian; editor: Sriraj Kalluvila

