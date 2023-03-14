default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

BoF Insights | In the Age of BeReal, Gen-Z Says It’s Acceptable to Buy Fake Fashion

Gen-Z consumers are getting comfortable with buying luxury dupes, according to BoF’s research and analysis think tank.
A majority of Gen-Z consumers think it's acceptable for others to buy fake fashion.
A majority of Gen-Z consumers think it's acceptable for others to buy fake fashion. (Getty Images)
By

In the age of BeReal when authenticity reigns supreme, Gen-Z has surprisingly few qualms about buying fake goods — especially when others are doing it. In a proprietary study of US Gen-Z consumers aged 13-25 fielded by Juv Consulting, BoF Insights found that a majority think it’s acceptable for others to buy counterfeits. Meanwhile, over a third are personally willing to wear dupes. Estimates of the size of the overall counterfeit and pirated goods market vary, ranging from $1.7 trillion and $4.5 trillion a year, making it the largest criminal enterprise in the world.

To learn more about US Gen-Z fashion preferences and behaviour, purchase your copy of ‘Gen-Z and Fashion in the Age of Realism’ by BoF Insights.

Gen-Z and Fashion in the Age of Realism | BoF Insights Banner

Further Reading

BoF Insights | Gen-Z and Fashion in the Age of Realism

Find out what makes Gen-Zers so unique and crucial to the fashion industry in the latest BoF Insights report. Co-created with Gen-Zers as well as a host of fashion and social media experts, we unpack what this generation expects from fashion today, and tomorrow.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

How to Choose a Resale Partner

Secondhand sales are booming, but few retailers go it alone. Here’s what brands should consider when selecting a resale partner.

How Brands and Retailers Are Shaping the Resale Experience

Discover best practices on how fashion companies can effectively enter or elevate their presence in the fashion resale space, with key insights from branded recommerce solutions company Trove’s inaugural report, ‘Brand Resale Index 2023,’ and BoF’s own content.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech