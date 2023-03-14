BoF Insights | In the Age of BeReal, Gen-Z Says It’s Acceptable to Buy Fake Fashion

The Business of Fashion
It’s easier than ever for consumers to buy fakes online. But the spike in counterfeit sales may also have something to do with how brands themselves are pricing and marketing their products.
Find out what makes Gen-Zers so unique and crucial to the fashion industry in the latest BoF Insights report. Co-created with Gen-Zers as well as a host of fashion and social media experts, we unpack what this generation expects from fashion today, and tomorrow.
Secondhand sales are booming, but few retailers go it alone. Here’s what brands should consider when selecting a resale partner.
Discover best practices on how fashion companies can effectively enter or elevate their presence in the fashion resale space, with key insights from branded recommerce solutions company Trove’s inaugural report, ‘Brand Resale Index 2023,’ and BoF’s own content.
A cooldown in consumer spending hasn’t slowed momentum at luxury labels, fast fashion or off-price retailers. It’s brands stuck in the middle that are paying the price.
The battle between the fast fashion retailers is playing out not only on social media but also in a US court.