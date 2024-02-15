How ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Apps Are Changing as They Mature

The Business of Fashion
Plans that let US consumers pay over time helped generate a record $222.1 billion in online holiday sales Nov. 1 through Dec. 31.
The statement was the latest sign that federal regulators are scrutinising the increasingly popular form of consumer credit.
Instalment payment services helped fuel sales for years. But high interest rates could soon have shoppers pulling back.
The luxury marketplace's founder is one of several high-ranking employees who are leaving less than a month after the company was acquired by Coupang.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion professionals in retail this month, to help you decode fashion’s retail landscape.
Oversupply of once-hyped sneakers like Jordans has caused resale prices to plummet, pushing smaller platforms out of the market and sending the bigger players scrambling to adapt.
The retailer has struggled to keep pace with the times and has occupied an increasingly untenable spot: not prestigious enough to compete with the luxury brands, yet too expensive to go head-to-head with rapidly growing low-cost rivals.