Is Fashion’s Buy-Now, Pay-Later Boom Over?

The BNPL industry is being put to the test by inflation and rising interest rates, but maybe the biggest question is whether it can ever work as a standalone business funding hordes of low-value purchases.
Retailers signed on with buy now pay later services to draw new shoppers and convince them to spend more. Some are having second thoughts about what happens to those customers’ data once they click purchase.
Concerns are growing that the boom in short-term financing that has fuelled apparel sales is saddling a growing number of vulnerable shoppers with debt they can’t pay. But the concept can still benefit brands, lenders and consumers, with a few key changes.
Meta’s social network, which launched Wednesday, is the biggest competitor yet to the Elon Musk-owned platform and potentially gives fashion an important new channel for reaching audiences.
The social media platform’s shopping program is its fastest-growing feature, with a burgeoning fan base in Southeast Asia.
Just as photography didn’t spell the extinction of painting, generative AI won’t kill off human designers. It may even create more appreciation for the physical craft of fashion.
Brands struggle to adapt to wholesale partners like Ssense because of their rampant discounting, which some say threatens the entire livelihood of independent fashion. But individual brands and retailers may have their own tricks up the sleeve.