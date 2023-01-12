How Emerging Consumer Sentiment Should Inform Your Returns Process

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
Male shoppers aren’t ready to give up on sneakers just yet, but dressier shoes are gaining favour, according to a BoF Insights survey.
As pandemic-driven disruptions subside, brands and retailers have a brand new slate with which to measure growth and progress.
As incumbents like Adidas and Nike grapple with a cooling market, niche players and newcomers have an opportunity to flourish.
A global recession may still be on the table, but even now there are reasons for hope.