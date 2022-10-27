default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

BoF LIVE | The Future of Customer Engagement in Luxury E-Commerce

Please join us on Wednesday, November 2 at 16:00 GMT for our next #BoFLIVE, as BoF’s Robin Mellery-Pratt, along with Kristin Maa, senior vice president of Growth at Saks Fifth Avenue and Lydia Pang, chief executive and co-founder of Mørning discuss how luxury e-commerce is being transformed.
The Future of Customer Engagement in Luxury E-Commerce
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL

2nd November at 16:00 GMT / 12:00 EDT

Featuring Kristin Maa, senior vice president of growth of Saks Fifth Avenue and Lydia Pang, chief executive and co-founder of MØRNING, in conversation with BoF’s senior director of content strategy Robin Mellery Pratt.

This BoF Live is made in partnership with Saks.

rsvp

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

