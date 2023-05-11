DVF Launches Secondhand With ‘ReWrap’

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Luxury brands used to hold their fast-fashion collaborations at arm’s length, but changing consumer attitudes and new financial incentives are changing the high-low game.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. will bring its fashion show back as a feature-length film this fall after a four-year hiatus, showcasing artists and designers from around the world.
An excerpt from ‘Wildflower: A Memoir,’ the story of how fashion designer Aurora James pushed American retailers to embrace Black-owned brands.
Lessons From LA’s Hottest Retail Destinations