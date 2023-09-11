European Retailers Risk Dressing-Down From Investors as Consumers Flinch

The Business of Fashion
Creative experiences and a less-standardised approach to operations and design have helped iconic stores like Selfridges, Liberty and Le Bon Marché resist multi-brand retail’s decline.
The New York-based brand used to be one of the most coveted names in fashion. Now, it’s hoping to win over a new group of Gen-Z shoppers with the same best-selling handbags that had captured the hearts of Millennials.
Results from Zara owner Inditex are likely to reflect rising sales, but regulatory challenges loom. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming week.
A 2022 McKinsey study found that the quit rate for retail workers is more than 70 percent higher than in other US industries.
Amer Sports, the owner of Arc’teryx and Salomon is eyeing a US listing at a $10 billion valuation, even as fashion may be moving on from its outdoor fashion craze.