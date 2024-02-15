Farfetch CEO José Neves Steps Down Amid Executive Shakeup

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Malique Morris is Direct-to-Consumer Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and covers digital-native brands and shifts in the online shopping industry.
Uncertainty over how BNPL companies can make money in the long run, high interest rates and concerns over luring shoppers into unwise debt levels are factors this sector has to grapple with.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion professionals in retail this month, to help you decode fashion’s retail landscape.
Oversupply of once-hyped sneakers like Jordans has caused resale prices to plummet, pushing smaller platforms out of the market and sending the bigger players scrambling to adapt.
The retailer has struggled to keep pace with the times and has occupied an increasingly untenable spot: not prestigious enough to compete with the luxury brands, yet too expensive to go head-to-head with rapidly growing low-cost rivals.