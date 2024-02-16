Can Farfetch Survive Coupang’s Shock Therapy?

The Business of Fashion
The luxury marketplace's founder is one of several high-ranking employees who are leaving less than a month after the company was acquired by Coupang.
As a workaround, the embattled marketplace is considering providing “complete anonymity” to third-party retailers in exchange for sourcing certain luxury brands, according to internal documents reviewed by BoF.
The South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang has saved Farfetch from potential bankruptcy, and could use its logistical and marketing might to solve some of the luxury e-tailer’s seemingly intractable problems. But “everything stores” have a spotty track record when it comes to high-end retail.
Uncertainty over how BNPL companies can make money in the long run, high interest rates and concerns over luring shoppers into unwise debt levels are factors this sector has to grapple with.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion professionals in retail this month, to help you decode fashion’s retail landscape.
Oversupply of once-hyped sneakers like Jordans has caused resale prices to plummet, pushing smaller platforms out of the market and sending the bigger players scrambling to adapt.