Farfetch Found Its White Knight. What’s Next?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The London-based luxury e-commerce giant, which has lost 97 percent of its market value in the last two years, has suffered from lack of focus, writes Imran Amed.
EU regulators are expected to give the go-ahead for Richemont to spin-off Yoox Net-a-Porter in a joint venture with rival Farfetch. But in the 14 months since the deal was announced, Farfetch has lost 90 percent of its market value with significant implications for the transaction and the wider fashion ecosystem.
Malique Morris is Direct-to-Consumer Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and covers digital-native brands and shifts in the online shopping industry.
The deal provides the online luxury giant with $500 million in emergency funding. A complex transaction that would have seen Farfetch acquire a 47.5 percent stake in Yoox-Net-a-Porter from Richemont is dead.
This week BoF reported that Farfetch is seeking a ‘white knight’ to avoid collapse. A deal with Amazon could be the answer, writes Imran Amed.
The luggage and lifestyle brand is expanding its product and marketing strategies while launching collaborations and pop-up stores as its founder, Shay Mitchell, eyes expansion and profitability after five years in business. BoF learns more.
Richemont, owner of jeweller Cartier, said on Wednesday it would not inject any cash into online luxury retailer Farfetch, following a report that the latter was exploring going private.