Kering Is Pulling Its Brands From Farfetch

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The deal provides the online luxury giant with $500 million in emergency funding. A complex transaction that would have seen Farfetch acquire a 47.5 percent stake in Yoox-Net-a-Porter from Richemont is dead.
A newly formed group of institutional investors with a massive stake in Farfetch is requesting immediate pay back on the company’s debts amid fear that a deal with Coupang will further erode the e-tailer’s value.
Malique Morris is Direct-to-Consumer Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and covers digital-native brands and shifts in the online shopping industry.
For years, the French luxury brand has been seeking a prime location along Manhattan’s storied Fifth Avenue.
Sales at luxury fashion’s second-biggest group fell 4 percent in the holiday quarter, putting it significantly behind key rivals. The Gucci and Saint Laurent owner is expecting another year of lacklustre growth amid a long-term plan to push its brands upmarket.
Join us for a BoF Professional Masterclass that explores the topic in our latest Case Study, “How Brands Sell Luxury to the 1%”.
The slim timepiece known for its trompe-l’oeil gold strip design is a watch-industry icon. Relaunching the model could help Richemont-owned Piaget jumpstart excitement around its watch division after years of leaning on jewellery to drive the brand’s image.