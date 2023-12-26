The Best of BoF 2023: The Year Luxury Outgrew Fashion

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Though Chinese consumers can now travel to Europe, investors shouldn’t expect them to rush over to stock up on luxury goods.
While cash-strapped e-tailers Farfetch and Matches narrowly avoided collapse this week, both inking sales to new owners, online luxury’s way forward remains unclear.
A new label named for the Italian sportswear innovator will be launched as a spin-off of outerwear firm C.P. Company in January.
The rise of competing shopping hubs like China’s Hainan island, changing consumer preferences and a rise in online shopping have fundamentally changed demand for luxury goods in Hong Kong.