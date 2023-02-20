Daniel Lee’s High-Stakes Burberry Debut, Explained

The Business of Fashion
In an interview with BoF the day of his first major speech to investors, Burberry’s new CEO Jonathan Akeroyd outlined his plan for growing the British house into a £5 billion megabrand with designer Daniel Lee.
While the campaign doesn’t yet feature products designed by Lee, the release signals Burberry is getting a complete creative overhaul under the stewardship of Yorkshire-born designer and new CEO Jonathan Akeroyd.
Tim Blanks talks to the British designer about his creative strategy and why his approach has struck a chord with consumers as the Kering-owned brand returns to growth.
Fashion week is stacked with big brands that have plenty to prove. Your guide to the stories behind the runway is below, along with what else to watch for this week.
The report is the first time the Chinese luxury company has disclosed financial performance since its SPAC listing.
Reactions were mixed to the brand's move to appoint a non-designer as men's creative director. But cultural strategies that stretch beyond fashion may be increasingly pivotal for brands at Vuitton's scale.
Powerful shifts in media-technology are rewriting the playbook for building a fashion brand in 2023, argues Thom Bettridge.