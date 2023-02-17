Pharrell at Louis Vuitton: Has Luxury Outgrown Fashion?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
Powerful shifts in media-technology are rewriting the playbook for building a fashion brand in 2023, argues Thom Bettridge.
Revenues jumped 23 percent in the fourth quarter, contributing to a 'very strong' 2022, said executive chairman Axel Dumas.
The New-York born, London-based designer made upcycled clothes hot enough for Rihanna and Dua Lipa. Now he’s trying to balance environmental values with building a brand.
‘Nothing will cost less than $40,000, and it will go up to as much as $3 million for high jewellery,’ Kering boss François-Henri Pinault said this week.