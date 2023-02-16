Khaite Opens First Store, in Soho

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
This month, our Spotlight shines on New York-based designer Catherine Holstein, whose Assembled Brands-backed label Khaite has attracted 50 influential stockists in its first 18 months.
While others are abandoning New York Fashion Week, designer Catherine Holstein is using the platform to her advantage, one of the many ways she stands out in a competitive luxury market.
The star-studded annual event was back to its pre-pandemic strength, with awards going to a mix of industry heavyweights and rising stars.
Gucci’s sales dropped 15 percent during the fourth-quarter while scandal-mired Balenciaga also stalled. Still, shares rose as investors rallied behind a bullish outlook for China.
The celebrity music producer has been appointed men’s creative director at luxury’s biggest brand in the first big move by new CEO Pietro Beccari.
The luxury giant must address challenges at Gucci and Balenciaga, plus uncertainty in China, the company’s most important market. Plus, what else to watch for this week.
With clothes ‘like eye candy,’ the New York label has won over stars like Rihanna and doubled turnover, hitting ‘low eight figure’ sales in 2022. Now, co-founders Piotrek Panszczyk-Burke and Beckett Fogg are targeting the lucrative accessories market.