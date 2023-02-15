Olaplex Fires Back at Hair Loss Lawsuit

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The complaint filed Thursday accuses Olaplex of making false statements, including that its offerings restore damaged hair and provide the “ultimate breakage insurance.”
With an IPO under its belt, the haircare brand is looking to keep the momentum going and new competition at bay.
Booming beauty service chains like HeyDay and Ever/Body are hoping for recession proof success. But their next stage of growth — in the midst of competition for labour and customers — will bring about new challenges.
The Gen-Z favourite brand debuted its first-ever TV commercial featuring Jennifer Coolidge hot off While Lotus buzz, in a prime-time Super Bowl spot — signalling the size of its ambitions.
L’Oréal is reinforcing its high-end focus under CEO Nicolas Hieronimus.
With its new beauty division, Kering clearly wants to exert more control over its fashion houses’ beauty businesses. That could spell trouble for the companies that currently hold lucrative fragrance and cosmetics licenses.