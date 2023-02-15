Cartier Promotes Mercedes Abramo to Deputy Chief Commercial Officer Role

Abramo, currently president and CEO for North America at the Richemont-owned jewellery house, will start in her new role from March 1.

As deputy chief commercial officer Abramo will oversee the Cartier’s global commercial performance, network development and pricing strategies. She will also sit on the Cartier International executive committee.

Based in Geneva, Abramo will report into Renaud Litré, Cartier International’s group chief platforms officer and senior vice president chief commercial officer.

