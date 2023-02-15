default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

Cartier Promotes Mercedes Abramo to Deputy Chief Commercial Officer Role

A headshot of Mercedes Abramo
Mercedes Abramo, currently president and CEO of Cartier North America, has been promoted to deputy chief commercial officer at Cartier International. (Patrick MacLeod)
By

Abramo, currently president and CEO for North America at the Richemont-owned jewellery house, will start in her new role from March 1.

As deputy chief commercial officer Abramo will oversee the Cartier’s global commercial performance, network development and pricing strategies. She will also sit on the Cartier International executive committee.

Based in Geneva, Abramo will report into Renaud Litré, Cartier International’s group chief platforms officer and senior vice president chief commercial officer.

Learn more:

For Cartier, Love Is a Battlefield

With Tiffany’s LVMH-backed reboot making a splash, Cartier is trying to hit back with its own holiday push. Here’s what the campaign says about the Paris-based jewellery giant’s strategy.

